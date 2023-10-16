Kentucky doctors facing delays getting new RSV treatment to patients

Lexington pediatricians are discussing potential delays in getting RSV shots for babies and toddlers.
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some doctors are raising concerns about vaccine accessibility as the winter illness season approaches.

Lexington pediatricians are discussing potential delays in getting RSV shots for babies and toddlers.

MORE:

“Today, I had a patient, a one-month-old, who had gotten RSV and was already very sick with it, and mom kind of lamented like, ‘Oh, I wish we would’ve already had this available, and we could’ve maybe limited the amount of sickness she had,’” said Dr. Caitlynn Iddings, a pediatrician at Pediatric & Adolescent Associates in Lexington.

RSV is a respiratory virus whose peak season runs from October to February.

According to Dr. Iddings, RSV is one of the leading causes of hospitalization in children under five during the fall and winter months, with between 60,000 and 80,000 children hospitalized.

While a vaccine was approved by the CDC and the FDA earlier in the summer, insurance is not footing the bill. The one-dose vaccination lasts about five months and often runs for $500.

“For us, it’s very frustrating because we want these kids to get this. We want them to have that protection, but it’s still just this waiting game of ‘is it going to be covered? Are we going to be able to financially afford to give this to patients? Are patients going to be able to financially pay for it if insurance isn’t’ covering it?’” said Dr. Iddings.

While there is supply and demand, there is also a cost that parents and practices alike are struggling to fund.

“We do have quite a few that are asking us every week, ‘When is this going to be available?’” said Dr. Iddings. “It’s a waiting game, and we keep telling people, ‘Well, as soon as we have it, we’re going to have it in here and available for you.’”

In lieu of vaccination, Dr. Iddings said parents should keep sick children home from daycare if they are experiencing symptoms, along with staying on top of basic ways to fight germs, such as washing hands.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize this suspect, call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.
Bowling Green Police investigating Dollar General store robbery
Search underway for Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, organized crime
Kentucky man wanted for human trafficking, child pornography arrested
Scottsville Police Department
Allen County officials say Monday threat to schools unfounded
Bowling Green police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after fatal accident on Louisville Road
Protesters gathered in Fountain Square Park Sunday afternoon in support of Palestine.
Palestinian support rally gathers at Fountain Square Park

Latest News

SKILL GAMES
Gaming the System: Skill Games vs. Gambling Machines
DG Robbery
Police are currently investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General last night
WCPS break ground on new IMPACT Center for Leadership and Innovation
WCPS break ground on new IMPACT Center for Leadership and Innovation
Bowling Green Fire Department respond to trailer fire on Blue Level Road
Truck, trailer catch fire on Blue Level Road
Antler Alert: KYTC warning public of deer-related crashes
Antler Alert: KYTC warning public of deer-related crashes