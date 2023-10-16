LiHEAP services prepare to help residents keep warm this winter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With cooler weather heading our way, the bitter cold can put a significant strain on households struggling to make ends meet.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) is available to help residents cope with high utility costs during the coldest months of the year.

The LiHEAP Fall Subsidy will be available to Kentucky residents from Nov. 6 to Dec. 15.

LiHEAP is a federal program designed to assist low-income families and individuals in covering their home heating costs. The Kentucky LIHEAP program is set up to help approximately 150,000 Kentucky families pay their heating bills each winter.

“With the state that we’re in right now, there are a lot of families that are struggling to provide food, to provide gas, to provide the basic needs to make their families home. So this program can help meet some of the struggles with the utility in order to benefit those that are struggling the most,” said Bernadette Tardy, Community Services Program Manager at Community Action of Southern Kentucky.

Funding for the program comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which contracts with Community Action agencies across the state to receive LIHEAP applications and provide recipient benefits.

“We have two components to the LiHEAP Program. The first program is the subsidy program and that will begin on Nov. 6,“ Tardy said. “You only get a set benefit that’s set by the state and it’s strictly based on your household size and your income and not on the amount of your utility bill. During the winter crisis portion, it’s based on your utility bill and it’s determined by the minimum amount to alleviate the crisis.”

Eligibility for the program is primarily based on income and household size. To qualify for assistance, applicants must meet specific income guidelines. Payments will be made directly to utility companies that have agreed to accept LiHEAP subsidies. Other assistance will be available for those whose utilities do not participate in the program.

Interested individuals can contact Community Action of Southern Kentucky to start the application process and be prepared to provide essential documentation such as proof of income, identification, and recent utility bills.

Financial Relief: LiHEAP assistance can significantly reduce the financial burden of utility costs, allowing low-income families to allocate their limited resources to other essential needs.

Energy Efficiency: Community Action of Southern Kentucky also provides information and support on energy-efficient practices, helping recipients make the most of their energy dollars.

Peace of Mind: Knowing that help is available during challenging times can provide peace of mind to families facing financial hardship.

Each county has its own Community Action agency that can help residents apply for assistance. Applicants will know how much they qualify on the day they apply for assistance.

Appointments are required for everyone applying for subsidy assistance. Walk-ins will only be available to households applying for crisis assistance and are within 48 hours of having their utilities discontinued.

