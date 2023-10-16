Med Center Health doctor speaks on the importance mammograms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This is a time of year to honor breast cancer survivors, support those undergoing treatment, and a reminder for women to prioritize and check in on their health.

Breast exams and mammograms are some of the ways women can care for their own health.

“I recommend starting them at age 40 and then doing them yearly from that point on, assuming that they don’t have a family history of breast cancer,” said Med Center Health OBGYN Dr. Benjamin Banasiewicz.

According to Med Center Health, scientific studies show that there has been a 40% decrease in breast cancer death rates in women.

“With breast cancer and other cancers in general, screening for them is important because we can catch it at an earlier stage,” Banasiewicz said. “Breast cancer in particular, the earlier you catch it, the better the patient outcome tends to be.”

Dr. Banasiewicz says at Med Center Health everything can be done there.

“One thing that I really like about Med Center Health is that everything can be done under one roof,” Banasiewicz said. “[Patients] don’t have to drive to Nashville or Louisville or anything like that to have it done. We can do everything here.”

Other options for mammograms include the Medical Center in Franklin and the Western Kentucky Diagnostic Imaging.

Med Center Health also says that 3D Mammography exams are shown to be so accurate that they reduce the possibility of false-positive results.

“All of our mammograms, and mammograms in general, are read by a radiologist. We tend to be on the side of caution,” Banasiewicz said. “There’s certain things that can make mammograms a little less accurate, like dense breast tissue. If a patient were to come in with dense breast tissue, we would often do an ultrasound or another form of imaging if needed to get more accurate results. But in general, mammograms tend to be very accurate.”

Those interested in making an appointment, call (270)-796-2557.

Walk-in hours are also available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional information can be found on Med Center Health’s website.

