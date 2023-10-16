More than $45,000 raised during inaugural ‘Hometown Showdown Lip Sync Battle’

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Several groups came together on Saturday for the inaugural Hometown Showdown Lip Sync Battle, benefitting the TJ Community Mission Foundation.

Groups performed in front of a packed house at the Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow.

There were 10 teams, with more than 150 participants, from various organizations that faced each other in five head-to-head battles and more than $45,000 was raised for the TJ Sampson Community Mission Foundation.

The grand champion winner of the Golden Microphone was the TJ Rehab team and plans are already being made for another Hometown Showdown Lip Sync Battle in 2024.

For more information about the TJ Community Mission Foundation, visit tjregionalhealth.org.

