Rep. Ogles joins bill to ban Palestinian refugees from entering US

“We MUST stop Biden from importing terrorists,” Ogles wrote on X.
Rep. Andy Ogles
Rep. Andy Ogles(U.S. House)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee lawmaker plans to file legislation that would prevent the Biden administration from allowing Palestinians to seek refuge into the U.S.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tennessee, is joining Wisconsin Republican Tom Tiffany in proposing a ban on issuing visas to any Palestinians trying to flee Gaza as war continues with Israel and Hamas. Tiffany has called the prospective legislation the “GAZA Act,” or “Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission,” according to the conservative outlet Breitbart News.

“We can’t let President Biden abuse our parole and visa rules to bring unvetted Palestinians into American communities the war he did with thousands of unvetted Afghans,” Tiffany wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I introduced the GAZA Act to protect America’s national security.”

Palestinians in besieged Gaza crowded into hospitals and schools on Monday, seeking shelter and running low on food and water, according to the Associated Press. More than a million people have fled their homes ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas after its fighters rampaged through southern Israel.

“We MUST stop Biden from importing terrorists,” Ogles wrote on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after fatal accident on Louisville Road
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Protesters gathered in Fountain Square Park Sunday afternoon in support of Palestine.
Palestinian support rally gathers at Fountain Square Park
Better rain chances arrive on Monday
A few light showers possible for Sunday
According to a press release, police found Marijuana, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, 270 M30...
Man facing several drug trafficking charges after woman overdoses

Latest News

HENRY COUNTY
KSP looking for leads in Henry County Bank Robbery
BGKY Hosts 'Harvest Festival' across Bowling Green
BGKY Hosts 'Harvest Festival' across Bowling Green
Groups performed in front of a packed house at the Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow.
More than $45,000 raised during inaugural ‘Hometown Showdown Lip Sync Battle’
People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in...
Oral arguments begin in case to release Covenant School shooter’s writings
Speakers addressed the crowd asking for peace in the Middle East, and to stop the killing of...
Palestinian support rally gathered at Fountain Square Park