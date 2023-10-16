Russellville traffic signal to be temporarily offline

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 68X 4th Street and KY 2146 Bethel Street in downtown Russellville will be turned off on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The intersection will be controlled by flaggers.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the intersection while the traffic signal is offline and seek alternate route.

The signal will be offline beginning at 8:30 a.m. until around 4 p.m.

The signal is expected to be offline one day.

The signal has to be taken offline so crews can make repairs to a stormwater drain.

