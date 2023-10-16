Russellville traffic signal to be temporarily offline

(WYMT)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 68X 4th Street and KY 2146 Bethel Street in downtown Russellville will be turned off on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The intersection will be controlled by flaggers.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the intersection while the traffic signal is offline and seek alternate route.

The signal will be offline beginning at 8:30 a.m. until around 4 p.m.

The signal is expected to be offline one day.

The signal has to be taken offline so crews can make repairs to a stormwater drain.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after fatal accident on Louisville Road
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Protesters gathered in Fountain Square Park Sunday afternoon in support of Palestine.
Palestinian support rally gathers at Fountain Square Park
Better rain chances arrive on Monday
A few light showers possible for Sunday
According to a press release, police found Marijuana, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, 270 M30...
Man facing several drug trafficking charges after woman overdoses

Latest News

Part of Wilkinson Trace will be closed in front of the Sloan Convention Center until Monday,...
Road closure planned in front of Sloan Convention Center
Resurfacing set to begin on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green
Roadway repaving, reconfiguration project to start on KY 90 in Glasgow
Public meeting set for KY 234 work from Roger Porter Road to Fountain Trace in Warren County