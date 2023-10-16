Showers possible early Monday morning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday brought cloudy and cool conditions across the WBKO viewing area. Monday looks very similar, but we’ll add a few chances for showers early in the day. It’s not looking like a total washout, but some of us could see some light rain.

Tuesday and Wednesday are trending drier

By midweek, sunshine will peek through with highs rising into the lower 70s. Rain chances will rise again into Thursday as a cold front passes overnight into Friday. Next weekend is looking mainly dry for now with temperatures in the middle 60s- perfect Fall weather for the pumpkin patch or leaf peeping!

