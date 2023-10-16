Some sunshine next few days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect more clouds and a few spotty showers this evening. It is looking mainly dry and chilly on the overnight as lows dip down into the middle 40s.

We do get some extra sunshine on Tuesday and that will get temperatures as little higher during the afternoon. (David Wolter)

We are expecting some extra sunshine tomorrow, but there will still be enough clouds around as we get into the afternoon. Highs are back into the 60s on Tuesday. We could eclipse 70 on Wednesday with better sunshine.

Showers are more likely later on Thursday into Thursday night. (David Wolter)

Rain showers are on the increase later on Thursday into Thursday night. A cold front will continue to shift the showers east on Friday. Temperatures are going to be unseasonably cool over the weekend, but, for the most part, it should be dry beyond a stray shower or two on Saturday. Perfect autumn weather for the pumpkin patch!

The fall colors will only continue to get better over the next few weeks. (David Wolter)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.