Some sunshine next few days

Sunshine increases through Wednesday, but more clouds and showers are coming as a cold front shifts in on Friday.
By David Wolter
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect more clouds and a few spotty showers this evening. It is looking mainly dry and chilly on the overnight as lows dip down into the middle 40s.

We do get some extra sunshine on Tuesday and that will get temperatures as little higher during...
We do get some extra sunshine on Tuesday and that will get temperatures as little higher during the afternoon.(David Wolter)

We are expecting some extra sunshine tomorrow, but there will still be enough clouds around as we get into the afternoon. Highs are back into the 60s on Tuesday. We could eclipse 70 on Wednesday with better sunshine.

Showers are more likely later on Thursday into Thursday night.
Showers are more likely later on Thursday into Thursday night.(David Wolter)

Rain showers are on the increase later on Thursday into Thursday night. A cold front will continue to shift the showers east on Friday. Temperatures are going to be unseasonably cool over the weekend, but, for the most part, it should be dry beyond a stray shower or two on Saturday. Perfect autumn weather for the pumpkin patch!

The fall colors will only continue to get better over the next few weeks.
The fall colors will only continue to get better over the next few weeks.(David Wolter)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after fatal accident on Louisville Road
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Protesters gathered in Fountain Square Park Sunday afternoon in support of Palestine.
Palestinian support rally gathers at Fountain Square Park
Search underway for Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, organized crime
Kentucky man wanted for human trafficking, child pornography arrested
Scottsville Police Department
Allen County officials say Monday threat to schools unfounded

Latest News

Sunshine increases through Wednesday, but more clouds and showers are coming as a cold front...
More Sunshine Ahead
Cloudy and cool!
Cloudy and cool!
Cloudy and cool!
Cloudy and cool!
Tuesday and Wednesday are trending drier
Showers possible early Monday morning