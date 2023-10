Friday the 13th recap of high school football.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb welcome the 4th Region Boys Soccer Champions ahead of their run in the state tournament, and catch up with Pedro Bradshaw who recently signed with the Indiana Pacers.

Spartans head coach Tom Alexander and seniors Anid Golubovic and Jackson Lewis.

Pedro Bradshaw talks about his journey and how he got to where he is today in the basketball world.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.