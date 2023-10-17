Bowling Green Police investigating Dollar General store robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Dollar General store Monday night.

Bowling Green Police Department’s Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward told WBKO it happened at the Dollar General Store on Cave Mill Road.

Right now details are limited, including information on a suspect and what happened.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.