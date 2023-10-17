Car seen on video going airborne into canal

The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - A homeowner’s surveillance video caught a car, apparently traveling fast, going airborne and landing in a canal.

Neighbors told WBBH the car, described as a Dodge Challenger, came close to hitting a child in a yard Sunday morning, and the video shows the child reacting to the crash.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, WINK reported.

Police said the driver had been racing a Mercedes but hit the brakes too late, hit a palm tree and crashed into the canal.

A homeowner, the grandparent of the child who was put in harm’s way by the crash, came to the aid of the driver, who had to be cut out of the car, according to WINK.

It is not known if the driver has been charged.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize this suspect, call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.
Bowling Green Police investigating Dollar General store robbery
Search underway for Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, organized crime
Kentucky man wanted for human trafficking, child pornography arrested
Scottsville Police Department
Allen County officials say Monday threat to schools unfounded
Bowling Green police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after fatal accident on Louisville Road
Protesters gathered in Fountain Square Park Sunday afternoon in support of Palestine.
Palestinian support rally gathers at Fountain Square Park

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: Voting is underway in the House to elect a new speaker as Republicans nominate Jordan
Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an infant on October 4.
2 more suspects arrested in connection to death of baby delivered after mother injured in shooting, officials say
Meiko is a very likeable and huggable candidate.
Meet Meiko the malamute running for mayor
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Israel bombs Gaza region where civilians were told to seek refuge, as mediators try to unlock aid