The Flavor Queen makes an easy chicken and dumplings recipe

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Janine Washle, also know as the “Flavor Queen,” proves making dumplings doesn’t have to be scary.

She shows us a quick and easy way to make chicken and dumplings with all the comfort and flavor included in every bite.

Chicken and Dumplings

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

2# boneless skinless chicken breasts or tenders, cut into 2″ pieces

5 cups chicken broth or water

1 medium onion, chopped

2 large garlic cloves, smashed

1 large bay leaf

1 TB parsley flakes, or 2 TB fresh chopped parsley

Salt, pepper to taste

Dumpling dough:

1 cup all purpose flour

1-1/2 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp salt

2 TB unsalted butter, cold

1/3 cup whole milk, or water

2 tsp minced fresh rosemary, optional

Preparation:

In a large pot, add chicken, broth, onion, garlic, bay leaf, and parsley; bring to a boil. Turn down heat and simmer until vegetables and chicken are cooked through, about 25 minutes.

While chicken is cooking, prepare dumplings. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry cutter or two knives, cut in butter until pieces are the size of pencil erasers. Stir in milk until dry ingredients are just moistened. Turn out on a floured cutting board and gently knead together until it looks like biscuit dough, about 1 minute. Pat dough out into a rectangle about 1/2″ thick. Cut into 1″ squares. Toss squares with flour to keep them from sticking. Dump them into the simmering broth including any remaining flour on board. Stir occasionally until dumplings sink into broth. Once they sink, they are done. Taste broth, adjust salt and pepper as needed.

Can serve hot, or cover and refrigerate overnight and reheat over medium-high heat. They’re good the first day, but they’re special if you can wait til the next day. Store leftovers in a covered container in refrigerator.

