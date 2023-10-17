Franklin breaks ground on affordable housing community named for Mayor Larry Dixon

Franklin officials broke ground today on a 63-home affordable housing community on Orange Street, named Dixon Grove in honor of Mayor Larry Dixon.
By Derek Parham
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin officials broke ground today on a 63-home affordable housing community on Orange Street, named Dixon Grove in honor of Mayor Larry Dixon.

Across southern Kentucky, small towns are growing every day due to incoming industries and expensive housing markets in larger cities. To combat this, and to better accommodate the growing need for affordable housing, these homes will be priced at 80 percent of their market rent value.

“I think everyone realizes that in today’s world that affordable housing, or what we used to call affordable housing is not affordable housing anymore,” Mayor Dixon said. “So, we realized as a board that we needed to do something for the community through the city and the affordable housing market to be able to do something to help people to afford places to live in.”

Dixon has been a part of the Housing Authority board for over 15 years and was surprised by the name announcement of Dixon Grove at today’s ceremony.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Dixon said. “I was quite shocked and quite surprised, to be honest with you, but I’m very honored for it to be named after me.”

One, two, and three-bedroom homes will be available with rent adjusted for the number of bedrooms in each home. While affordability is the highest priority, accessibility was also considered and prioritized in the planning process for the homes.

“We had units that had multiple bedrooms but all of the bedrooms are on the second story. We had a young lady that came that utilized a wheelchair, so it was extra difficult for her to be able to get up those stairs to get to the restroom or get to her bedroom. So, when we designed those, we built two three bedroom one level homes with accessible features,” said Jolie Brown, executive director for the Housing Authority and for Franklin Affordable Housing.

Construction on the first homes of Dixon Grove will begin this year, though there is not a set timeline yet for when the community will be complete.

Those interested in renting a home in Dixon Grove are encouraged to inquire at the Franklin Housing Authority.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize this suspect, call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.
Bowling Green Police investigating Dollar General store robbery
Search underway for Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, organized crime
Kentucky man wanted for human trafficking, child pornography arrested
Bowling Green police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after fatal accident on Louisville Road
Scottsville Police Department
Allen County officials say Monday threat to schools unfounded
Bowling Green Fire Department respond to trailer fire on Blue Level Road
Truck, trailer catch fire on Blue Level Road

Latest News

The Franklin City Commission held a meeting to pass a motion to add 24/7 staff members to the...
Simpson County passes motion to add staff to fire department
The preliminary investigation indicates that there were two vehicles involved in the collision...
KSP investigating injury collision on I-65 north that left at least 1 injured
Franklin officials broke ground today on a 63-home affordable housing community on Orange...
Franklin breaks ground on affordable housing community named for Mayor Larry Dixon
With an unwavering dedication to service and a deep-rooted sense of commitment to her...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Brandi Duvall