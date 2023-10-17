Franklin breaks ground on affordable housing community named for Mayor Larry Dixon

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin officials broke ground today on a 63-home affordable housing community on Orange Street, named Dixon Grove in honor of Mayor Larry Dixon.

Across southern Kentucky, small towns are growing every day due to incoming industries and expensive housing markets in larger cities. To combat this, and to better accommodate the growing need for affordable housing, these homes will be priced at 80 percent of their market rent value.

“I think everyone realizes that in today’s world that affordable housing, or what we used to call affordable housing is not affordable housing anymore,” Mayor Dixon said. “So, we realized as a board that we needed to do something for the community through the city and the affordable housing market to be able to do something to help people to afford places to live in.”

Dixon has been a part of the Housing Authority board for over 15 years and was surprised by the name announcement of Dixon Grove at today’s ceremony.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Dixon said. “I was quite shocked and quite surprised, to be honest with you, but I’m very honored for it to be named after me.”

One, two, and three-bedroom homes will be available with rent adjusted for the number of bedrooms in each home. While affordability is the highest priority, accessibility was also considered and prioritized in the planning process for the homes.

“We had units that had multiple bedrooms but all of the bedrooms are on the second story. We had a young lady that came that utilized a wheelchair, so it was extra difficult for her to be able to get up those stairs to get to the restroom or get to her bedroom. So, when we designed those, we built two three bedroom one level homes with accessible features,” said Jolie Brown, executive director for the Housing Authority and for Franklin Affordable Housing.

Construction on the first homes of Dixon Grove will begin this year, though there is not a set timeline yet for when the community will be complete.

Those interested in renting a home in Dixon Grove are encouraged to inquire at the Franklin Housing Authority.

