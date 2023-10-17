Holiday food drives and food banks in the region

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local organizations play a vital role in fostering community support and combatting food insecurity through seasonal food drives.

These initiatives harness the spirit of giving during various seasons, such as Thanksgiving or Christmas, to collect non-perishable items and fresh produce for those in need.

These organizations not only provide for families struggling to put food on the table but also unite neighbors and businesses in a shared commitment to alleviating hunger within their communities. Their dedication to addressing the ever-present issue of food insecurity exemplifies the power of collective action in making a positive impact at the local level.

Below is a list of food drives and food banks in the region. It is recommended that you call ahead to confirm hours of operation and eligibility requirements before visiting.

ALLEN COUNTY

Allen County Health Department - 107 N Court St, Scottsville, KY 42164 (270) 237-4423

Emergency Shelter and Assistance Barren River Area Safe Space - 110 South Court Street, Scottsville, KY 42164 (270) 239-3933

First United Methodist Church - 400 East Main Street, Scottsville, KY 42164 (270)237-4443.

God’s Storehouse Food Pantry - 163 Sunset Hill Dr, Scottsville, KY 42164 (270) 237-5890

BARREN COUNTY

Methodist Ministries Food Pantry - 330 W Hiseville Main Street, Hiseville, KY 42716 (270) 453-2521

AMEN House, Inc. - 319 East Main Street, Georgetown, KY 42141 (502) 863-5307

Community Relief Fund Food Pantry - 317-A Columbia Avenue, Glasgow, KY 42141 (270) 651-9006

Glasgow Wesleyan Church -1008 Columbia Ave. Glasgow, KY 42141 (270) 651-5005

BUTLER COUNTY

Morgantown Mission - 109 S Main St #580 Morgantown, KY 42261 (270) 526-2082

EDMONSON COUNTY

Edmonson County Center - 221 Mammoth Cave Road, Brownsville, KY 42210(270) 597-2194

LOGAN COUNTY

Barren River Area Safe Space (BRASS) - 153 W. Fifth St., Russellville, KY 42276 (800) 928-1183

Concerned Citizens Food Pantry - 428 East 5th Street, Russellville, KY 42276 (270)725-8721

Logan County Good Samaritan is located at:602 E 4th St, Russellville, KY 42276 (270) 725-9002

METCALFE COUNTY

Bowling Park Food Pantry- 1608 West Stockton Street, Edmonton, KY 42129 (270)432-7204

Metcalfe County Health Department - 615 West Stockton Street, Edmonton, KY 42129 (270) 432-3214

SIMPSON COUNTY

Franklin-Simpson Good Samaritan - 111 South Main Street, Franklin, KY 42140 (270) 586-0276

Franklin Community Church - 822 Blackjack Rd, Franklin, KY, United States, Kentucky (270) 586-1819

Henderson Settlement - 16773 State Hwy 190, Frakes, KY 42134 (606) 337-3613

WARREN COUNTY

Salvation Army Bowling Green - 400 W. Main Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42101 (270) 843-3485

Aramark Commissary - 920 Kentucky St., Bowling Green, KY 42101 (270) 843-2141

First Christian Church Food Pantry - 1106 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101 (270) 843-3191

Kentucky Veterans Brigade - 600 US 31 Bypass, Bowling Green, KY 42103 (270) 938-2667

Warren County Health Department - 1109 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101(270) 781-2490

