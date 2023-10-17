Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Brandi Duvall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2012, Warren County elected Brandi Duvall as its newest Circuit Court Clerk in three decades, marking the start of an era of transformation to the Circuit Court Clerk’s office.

With an unwavering dedication to service and a deep-rooted sense of commitment to her community, she put innovation, compassion, and giving back at the forefront of her mission.

“I come from very humble beginnings, so it is important to me to have this opportunity not only to serve as the elected Court Clerk for Warren County but also to be able to use this platform to do good things and be able to give back,” she said.

She attributes her drive to give back to the community to her mother’s influence.

“My mother was a very hardworking Christian woman, and she instilled values of ‘anything is possible, be humble, be kind,’” Duvall said. “She instilled all of her good values into me, and I just find it rewarding to give back to this community.”

Working in the courts has allowed Duvall and her team to see where the community needs the most help.

“Working in the court system gives us a unique perspective. We see a lot of unfortunate situations through our jobs, and I think that gives us a different view on some of the needs in this community,” she said.

Recognizing these needs, Duvall and her dedicated team at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office initiated monthly donations to local organizations that cater to various causes, ranging from aiding the homeless to supporting domestic violence victims and addiction recovery services.

“I enjoy giving my spare time to help out as much as I can, and through the initiative of this office, we have been donating for nearly 11 solid years now every single month to local organizations. It’s very rewarding,” Duvall said.

The initiative to provide assistance to local causes began with the simple gesture of staff members contributing donations to be allowed to wear jeans on Thursdays. This act of generosity soon evolved into a full-fledged mission to uplift the people they serve.

While Duvall’s commitment to her community is unwavering, she is quick to acknowledge the exceptional team that supports her.

“Everybody here is a good person,” Duvall said. “I’m very blessed with a bunch of very wonderful employees who all have servant’s hearts as well, and they love giving to this community.”

With over a decade of remarkable accomplishments, Duvall and her dedicated staff are eager to continue their mission of community service.

“It’s very important to me as an elected public servant to stay active in the community and help out as much as I can,” Duvall said. “I’m just excited to continue on with what we’re doing. It’s evolved so much over the last 11 years, and I just can’t wait to see how much further we can go with it.”

