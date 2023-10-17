Kentucky HC Mark Stoops named to Paul “Bear” Bryant COTY watch list for third straight season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops was named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award watch list on Tuesday afternoon.

This marks the third time Stoops has been named to the award watch list. The Wildcats are currently 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in SEC play.

Stoops is also UK’s winningest coach in program history. The Wildcat head coach is one of 26 coaches named to the award watch list.

The honoree will be selected in January.

