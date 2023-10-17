KSP investigating injury collision on I-65 north that has left 1 injured

By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle injury accident on I-65 northbound resulting in traffic.

Trooper Alan Shirley told WBKO it happened at the 27-mile marker near Bowling Green.

The preliminary investigation indicates that there were two vehicles involved in the collision and one person has been reported injured.

All three lanes of I-65 on the northbound side will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as Troopers and other emergency personnel continue to process the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

