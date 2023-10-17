KSP investigating injury collision on I-65 north that has left 1 injured

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle injury accident on I-65 northbound resulting in traffic.

Trooper Alan Shirley told WBKO it happened at the 27-mile marker near Bowling Green.

The preliminary investigation indicates that there were two vehicles involved in the collision and one person has been reported injured.

All three lanes of I-65 on the northbound side will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as Troopers and other emergency personnel continue to process the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

