Lady Purples Soccer advances to the state quarterfinals

Zippi Willgruber scores her second goal of the night in Bowling Green's 4-1 win over Daviess County.(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first round of the 2023 KHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament began Monday night as the 4th Region champs, the Bowling Green Lady Purples, hosted the winner of the 3rd Region, the Daviess County Lady Panthers.

These two teams met back on Sept. 28 during the regular season at Daviess County where the Lady Purples took the win 4-1.

The Lady Purples didn’t waste any time getting on the board in this one. In the 8th minute, Zippi Willgruber booted a high ball over the hands of DC’s goalie for the score.

Then in the 15th minute, Teegan Correa brought immense pressure and found the back of the net to put the Purples up by two goals.

The Lady Panthers did what they could to avoid a shutout. Off a free kick, Bailey Brown grabbed the lone score for the Lady Panthers as it was a 2-1 Purples lead at the half.

The key to the second half for BG was junior Adelyn Drane.

In the 51st minute, Willgruber punched in her second goal of the night with the assist by Drane.

Then just two minutes later, Drane dribbled and shot it into the box where it bounced off the foot of a Lady Panther and fell into the back of the net.

The Lady Purples defeated Daviess County 4-1 and advance to the state quarterfinals on Thursday as they will host Sacred Heart.

