Metcalfe teacher selected for Innovative Teacher Fellowship

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County Schools middle school teacher Nikki Jolly has been named one of 10 educators selected for the 2023-2024 Innovative Teacher Fellowship program.

Teachers were selected from applications across the state whose districts are members of the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN).

KY ILN is a partnership between local school districts and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), providing a shared professional learning space for education leaders.

“I am very excited to be selected to this prestigious program,” Jolly said. “I believe the fellowship will give me the opportunity to better myself as a teacher, as well as strengthen my knowledge in my new role as the arts and humanities teacher at Metcalfe County Middle School.”

Educators in this cohort will craft innovative experiences that connect to the three big ideas of United We Learn vision: creating vibrant learning experiences, accelerating innovation, and building a bold new future with communities.

“We are very proud of Mrs. Jolly for her efforts in this program. Her work exemplifies her willingness to do whatever it takes to provide the best education possible for her students,” said Metcalfe County Schools Superintendent Josh Hurt.

“Connecting with many different teachers in various backgrounds across the state is beneficial in many ways, and I am ready to take on this opportunity to learn from others,” said Jolly.

