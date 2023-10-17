Mix of clouds and sun for Tuesday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are expecting some extra sunshine Tuesday, but there will still be enough clouds around as we get into the afternoon.

Rain showers are on the increase later on Thursday into Thursday night. A cold front will continue to shift the showers east on Friday. Temperatures are going to be unseasonably cool over the weekend, but, for the most part, it should be dry beyond a stray shower or two on Saturday. Perfect autumn weather for the pumpkin patch!

