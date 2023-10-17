Temperatures turn warmer on Wednesday, but clouds and showers increase on Thursday into Thursday night.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds start to clear this evening and that is going to allow temperatures to drop into the lower 40s on the overnight.

Sunshine will get highs in the 70s by the middle of the week. (David Wolter)

More sunshine on Wednesday will lead to highs in the lower 70s.

Showers will be a little more widespread, especially as we get later into Thursday and early Friday. (David Wolter)

Rain showers are possible on Thursday. There could be some wet weather around during the morning, but more are likely later in the afternoon and into the night. A cold front will continue to shift the showers east on Friday. Temperatures are going to be unseasonably cool over the weekend, but, for the most part, it should be dry beyond a stray shower or two on Saturday. Perfect autumn weather for the pumpkin patch! We start to warm up a little more next week.

