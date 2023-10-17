Owensboro Bishop ordains 3 Deacons in Africa

Owensboro Bishop ordains 3 Deacons in Africa
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Bishop, traveled all the way to Africa and ordained three deacons.

According to officials with the Diocese of Owensboro, Bishop William Medley made it his mission to travel to the home countries of priests serving in the Diocese of Owensboro to express his gratitude for their service.

Medley’s now in Nigeria, where he ordained three deacons. They say he’s visiting the major seminary of the Missionaries of St Paul.

Officials say he’s set to return to Owensboro at the end of October.

