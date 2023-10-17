Scottsville man arrested after child porn, meth found in residence

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested after police found child pornography and drugs in his home.

According to police, back on Sept. 28 Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives received information that a computer seized during a search warrant from Ted Conner’s residence revealed child pornography.

On Monday, detectives conducted another search warrant at Conner’s home and found suspected methamphetamine.

Conner was arrested and taken to the Allen County Detention Center.

He currently faces the following charges:

Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor 0/12 < 18 (1st Offense)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine (1st Degree, 1st Offense)

