Secretary of State talks accessibility and voter turnout as Election Day approaches

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7 and election officials are getting ready for the big day.

A major issue local organizations discussed in a July meeting with Warren County voting officials was a need to get more people out to vote, with a large emphasis on access to polling locations.

When asked what was being done to improve access to polling locations this election season, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said the state has a much more “robust” offering of voting locations compared to years past.

“We’ve had some real concerns with ADA accessibility. We had some old precinct locations that don’t have running water, they don’t have bathrooms. How are you supposed to work the polls for 12 plus hours and can’t go to the bathroom?” Adams said. “So we’re trying to phase out a lot of these old rinky-dink locations and have bigger, better locations that have better parking and are ADA accessible.”

During the May Primary Election, Adams said the state was set to have the lowest voter turnout since 2019. For the upcoming general election, Adams said it’s too early to make a call on turnout.

“In the 2022 General Election, we had 52,000 absentee ballots requested. As of one o’clock today, we had 34,000 requested,” Adams said. “That could be because last year COVID was still a concern for some people, so that increased the absentee voting utilization. That could be the reason that you’ve seen a decline or could just be lower turnout than last year is too soon to say.”

WBKO will have all day election coverage November 7, including live results in the evening.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.