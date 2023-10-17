Simpson County passes motion to add staff to fire department

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Franklin City officials passed a motion that would allow the Franklin-Simpson Fire And Rescue to have staff on duty around the clock.

The Fire Department is currently running on five full-time employees who work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as fifteen on-call volunteers. With the new motion passed, the station will now be required to have two full-time volunteers on duty.

Filing and passing this motion has been 17 years in the making. Fire Chief of Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue Leslie Godrum believes it is a step in the right direction.

“The growth that is anticipated and the growth that we already have, you know this is something we’ve needed to address for a very long time,” Godrum said. “I think today we took a positive step forward in that. I just think we still have some work to do.”

With his experience as a first responder, Godrum says having a more complete staff makes a difference in responding to emergency situations.

“In my experience, most people in our community do believe that we have a full-time part of fire department people here around the clock and that’s not always the case,” Godrum said. “It’s really hard as a responder when you know you could have made a difference had you been there a few minutes earlier. Five minutes, even two minutes earlier, can mean a huge difference in saving property or saving lives.”

Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes sees the motion being passed as a major development in keeping the community safe.

“I think it was a huge step forward for public safety in Franklin and Simpson County,” Barnes said. “I have always felt that public safety is absolutely our number one priority at any level of government, whether it’s local government, state government, (or) federal government. We can do everything in the world right, but if we’re not taking the necessary steps and measures to ensure that we’re keeping our public as safe as we possibly can, then I think we’ve failed in a lot of ways.”

Barnes hopes that changes will start going into effect in January of 2024.

“We want to make sure that if there’s an emergency, the agencies that have the ability to respond can respond as quickly as possible,” Barnes said.

The Simpson County Fiscal Court holds meetings at the Simpson County Courthouse every first and third Tuesday of the month.

The public is welcome to attend.

