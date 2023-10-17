Truck and trailer catch fire on Blue Level Road

Bowling Green Fire Department respond to trailer fire on Blue Level Road
Bowling Green Fire Department respond to trailer fire on Blue Level Road(WBKO News)
By Dwayne Sullivan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Tuesday morning a truck and trailer caught on fire on Blue Level Road.

Around 1:30 Tuesday morning Bowling Green Fire Department and Emergency Services were on the scene.

A small explosion occurred due to the fire, causing severe damage to the truck and trailer.

The fire has been confirmed extinguished as of 2:45 Tuesday morning.

We have reached out to several personnel but have yet to receive a response as to what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and we will update this story when we receive more details.

