Truck and trailer catch fire on Blue Level Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Tuesday morning a truck and trailer caught on fire on Blue Level Road.

Around 1:30 Tuesday morning Bowling Green Fire Department and Emergency Services were on the scene.

A small explosion occurred due to the fire, causing severe damage to the truck and trailer.

The fire has been confirmed extinguished as of 2:45 Tuesday morning.

We have reached out to several personnel but have yet to receive a response as to what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and we will update this story when we receive more details.

