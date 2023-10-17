UK professor touches on ways war in the Middle East is impacting those in the US

Since last week, city leaders across the nation have been warning against Antisemitism, Islamophobia and hate.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since last week, city leaders across the nation have been warning against Antisemitism, Islamophobia and hate.

The Anti-Defamation League reported that in 2022, Antisemitic incidents were at an all time high. The Israel-Hama fighting has only sparked the fear of more hate crimes. Similar to how reports of anti-Muslim crimes in the U.S. skyrocketed after 9/11.

“Someone like me can support Israel but also support the idea of a Palestinian state. Someone like me can believe that Hamas is a terrorist organization but also believe it doesn’t necessarily represent all of the Palestinians,” said Sheila Jelen, the Director of Jewish Studies at UK.

Sheila Jelen is the Director of Jewish Studies at UK. She said she shared her beliefs at a prayer service Sunday night. That’s when she learned she isn’t the only one feeling this way.

“Often times at a gathering like this when people feel they need to tow a certain party line, there isn’t room for ambivalence, ambiguity, complexity and compassion. They felt like that is what I had done.”

As Jelen’s nephew in the Israeli Army prepares for war now, she shares that she knows both Israelis and Palestinians who are suffering great losses. A close friend of Jelen’s survived the attack at the music festival on the Gaza border. But she said he was taken hostage by Hamas shortly after.

“They came into heavy fire. They stopped the car, ran into a shelter and hid there for a while. But Hamas discovered them and started throwing hand grenades into the shelter,” Jelen said.

While she waits to learn of her friend’s fate, Jelen understands it’s not just her community grieving right now.

“I am in a department of language and literatures. There’s Hebrew but there’s also Arabic. My Arabic colleague, she told me relatives of her husband live in Gaza and they were killed in the bombings.”

Jelen said she believes it’s important people know they aren’t alone when facing this kind of loss.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize this suspect, call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.
Bowling Green Police investigating Dollar General store robbery
Search underway for Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, organized crime
Kentucky man wanted for human trafficking, child pornography arrested
Scottsville Police Department
Allen County officials say Monday threat to schools unfounded
Bowling Green police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after fatal accident on Louisville Road
Protesters gathered in Fountain Square Park Sunday afternoon in support of Palestine.
Palestinian support rally gathers at Fountain Square Park

Latest News

SKILL GAMES
Gaming the System: Skill Games vs. Gambling Machines
DG Robbery
Police are currently investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General last night
WCPS break ground on new IMPACT Center for Leadership and Innovation
WCPS break ground on new IMPACT Center for Leadership and Innovation
Bowling Green Fire Department respond to trailer fire on Blue Level Road
Truck, trailer catch fire on Blue Level Road
Antler Alert: KYTC warning public of deer-related crashes
Antler Alert: KYTC warning public of deer-related crashes