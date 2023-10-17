WCPS hosts community tour of Warren Central; Geo International Schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, members of the community and business representatives were invited out to Warren Central High School and the Geo International School for a tour of each school.

Those in attendance were first divided into groups and took a tour with students around Warren Central to see and hear about the different opportunities each student is given as they take classes at the school.

“Being at Central, I’ve been able to be a part of a lot of different career readiness-type programs. I’m in welding at Central and that’s not anything I think I would ever want to be a part of, but I love it. It’s something I look forward to going through every day,” said Senior Kimber Doyle.

Doyle is also a member of JROTC. She said when she entered high school, she wanted to be a marine, but now she wants to be a firefighter.

“There’s not very many female firefighters in Bowling Green,” Doyle said. “With being the battalion commander, I’ve had a lot of leadership experience and I’ve learned how to work with different people and I love it, it’s something I always want to do. I like that it’s military-based, but I can be home with my family.”

WCPS Superintendent, Rob Clayton said the tour is something they do each year. Its primary purpose is to allow the community to see all of the different things happening at WCPS schools.

“We’re very proud of our students, the growth that we see each and every day,” Clayton said, “We also want to provide this opportunity for our students. We know that interacting with business and community leaders will position them to find more success down the road and we’re always looking for opportunities to build those skills and communication.”

South Central Bank Market President, Chris Whitfield said he decided to visit the school and go on the tour because the kids there are the future of Bowling Green.

“I got to see a very diverse, very driven school with students that are truly engaged,” Whitfield said. “It was so interesting to get to talk to them for a long time about what they want to do and how the schools are preparing them to go into the field.”

He added that the practical experience the students were getting at Warren Central was different.

“What these kids are doing and how hard they’re working,” Whitfield said. “For us, as employers, we want to look at opportunities where we can also hire them and encourage them and give them career and growth opportunities once they leave school.”

In addition to the usual Math, Science, English, and History classes that every high school student has to take, those at Warren Central are also able to take classes that could lead them down a path they hadn’t thought of before.

Some of those classes include woodworking, learning how to cook in a culinary class, business leadership classes, Family and Consumer Science classes, JROTC, and more.

“We spend a significant amount of time educating our students and then also connecting them with these career pathways and career opportunities,” Clayton said. “At the end of the day, we’re going to be evaluated based on how successful our students are not just at graduation, but years down the road.”

Superintendent Clayton said one of the district’s three priorities is giving the students opportunities.

“We recognize how important it is that we expose our students to a variety of opportunities, not just based on their interests, but then also based on what careers are out there upon graduation,” he said. “We spend a significant amount of time educating our students and then also connecting them with these career pathways and career opportunities.”

After completing the tour at Warren Central, the groups went back to the library before going over to the Geo International School.

“We were looking for additional opportunities to support our international families,” Clayton said. “We found it to be a very inclusive environment where students can grow at their own pace, the programming looks a little different than what you would find in our current schools. And students opt in. If they find that it is a pathway that fits their personal needs.”

He added that over the years, both schools have seen tremendous growth in the students, their confidence, and their self-esteem.

