6th Grade girls participate in ‘All Girls Auto Know’ program at BGJHS

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, the sixth-grade girls at Bowling Green Junior High had the opportunity to learn about different jobs in STEM through a program called ‘All Girls Auto Know’.

The program was presented by the Southern Automotive Women’s Forum and General Motors Bowling Green Assembly. The goal is to spark interest in the automotive and STEM fields and increase the number of women who pursue those kinds of degrees or careers.

“With any career, we want to try to plant that seed as early as we can and allow those students to explore that field at a young age. But it’s also very important because they get to see actual representatives from those various fields that in many cases look like our young ladies,” said BGJHS Principal, Robert Lightning.

The girls were split into two groups. One of the groups went to build robots to race and winners received gift cards.

“I think students at this age crave those activities and opportunities to build things and have those hands-on experiences,” Lightning said.

The other group heard a presentation on the behind-the-scenes process of building a sportscar, went on a virtual tour of the Bowling Green assembly plant, and participated in a Q&A with women in manufacturing.

“There was this one girl, she made the engines. I thought that was really cool because she said that there was a dude behind her and he was kind of talking like trash almost and she proved him wrong,” said sixth grader Kirby Hamilton.

“I learned so much about other girls that actually get to build these cars,” said BGJHS sixth grader, Keisy Garcia.

Lightning added that the ultimate goal is to continue to expose students to different career ideas and provide them with knowledge of how to achieve their goals.

“For those women who are in the field to get up and tell their stories before a young lady, I think that’s been very empowering to our students,” Lightning said.

During the visit, all sixth-grade students were allowed to see some corvettes up close.

“I noticed that the insides are really small,” Hamilton said. ”But it’s just really cool because, you see those every day, but to actually look into one and see all the little parts, like I don’t know how to open the door, I don’t understand how people do that.”

She added that it was cool to see how each individual piece was made.

Sixth-grade boys also participated in the virtual tour presentation and panel. They also had career discussions with representatives from the General Motors African Ancestry Network and Professional Managers Network.

For more information about ‘All Girls Auto Know’, visit southernautomotivewomen.org.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.