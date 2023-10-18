Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An EasyJet flight was canceled and its passengers had to disembark after someone reportedly pooped on the airplane’s bathroom floor.

The Sunday night flight from a Spanish island to the London area had already been delayed by several hours.

A passenger said cleaners came on board, and passengers stayed in their seats during the deep clean. Video captured the captain then announcing they would have to get off the plane.

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning. The airline says it provided hotel accommodations and would reimburse people who booked their own.

A special flight was scheduled for the next day to take passengers home.

The airline said the safety and well-being of its customers and crew is its highest priority.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize this suspect, call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.
Bowling Green Police investigating Dollar General store robbery
The preliminary investigation indicates that there were two vehicles involved in the collision...
KSP investigating injury collision on I-65 north that has left 1 injured
Bowling Green police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after fatal accident on Louisville Road
Search underway for Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, organized crime
Kentucky man wanted for human trafficking, child pornography arrested
Scottsville Police Department
Allen County officials say Monday threat to schools unfounded

Latest News

Silvana is believed to have went to the Glasgow area and from there possibly the Monroe County...
Elkton police searching for missing woman
Back in March, Governor Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 47 into law, legalizing the use of...
Speakers discuss medical cannabis legislation and future in Kentucky at CannaHealth Symposium at WKU
FILE - A makeshift memorial sits near the side of a street, Jan 13, 2022, in Houston, next to a...
Brawl in courtroom as murdered girl’s family tries to attack her killer after guilty plea
The victim's ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to shooting her nearly two dozen times while she was...
Courtroom brawl breaks out after man pleads guilty to 16-year-old's murder