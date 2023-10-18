Americans required to pay back government, if using charter flight from Israel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. Department of State released a statement on Oct. 12, in regards to how they are assisting U.S. citizens evacuating Israel.

The U.S. government will be issuing charter flights for those looking for assistance, but there is a requirement. Any Americans using government assistance to safely return to the states are required to sign a promissory note, stating that they would reimburse the government prior to departure.

In an email forwarded to WBKO News, a local forwarded the email he received after requesting government assistance that stated the following: “You will be asked to sign an agreement to repay the U.S. government prior to departure. You should be prepared to arrange your own lodging and onward travel from Greece, Germany, or Cyprus to your final destination. U.S. Embassy officials will be available to help you when you arrive in Greece, Germany, or Cyprus. If you wish to depart with U.S. government assistance, you MUST reply to this email.”

The form specifies that transportation costs should be paid within 30 days of initial billing, but can be paid in installments.

Critics of the Biden Administration are posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, that President Joe Biden is “forcing Americans trapped in Israel to sign the promissory note.”

However, according to The Poynter Institute, promissory notes have been in place for nearly 80 years, citing a screenshot of a telegram from 1944 that required Americans evacuating to Sweden to sign an agreement to pay for transportation costs.

The telegram read: “Each non-official American adult (so far as Americans are concerned) should be required to sign a promissory note for a sum equivalent to existing cost of transportation to Stockholm from Helsinki on route taken by Birger Jarl and half fare should be paid by children under the age of ten.”

The Poynter Institute also stated that the policy became law in 1956 and that the State Department website says that U.S. citizens utilizing government-assisted evacuation are required to sign an Evacuee Manifest and Promissory Note Form.

According to NPR, countries such as Brazil as getting planes to “repatriate its some 20,000 citizens who live in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza and want to leave.”

The article did not state whether or not the repatriated flights are to be reimbursed to the government by citizens.

