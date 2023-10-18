A beautiful Wednesday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! Clear skies have allowed temperatures to dip to the 30s for some - so grab the jacket this AM! Today will feature beautiful sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the lower 70s.

Rain showers are possible on Thursday. There could be some wet weather around during the morning, but more are likely later in the afternoon and into the night. A cold front will continue to shift the showers east on Friday. Temperatures are going to be unseasonably cool over the weekend, but, for the most part, it should be dry beyond a stray shower or two on Saturday. Perfect autumn weather for the pumpkin patch! We start to warm up a little more next week.

