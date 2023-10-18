Bowling Green Police comment on recent false threats of violence against area schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over the last month, several false threats of violence have been made against area schools.

Ronnie Ward, Public Information Officer for the Bowling Green Police Department, says he believes social media is to blame for the influx.

“I just think social media has just allowed people to be anonymous, or they think they’re anonymous,” Ward said. “Because of that, they think it’s funny, or they want to impress their friends, or maybe scare their friends, or maybe just try to get out of class.”

Ward says the use of social media also makes officers’ jobs easier, as they can track those making the threats.

“Once we’ve been able to figure out that this is a false threat, we let everybody know. Then they, of course, can take whatever actions necessary at their school, but it continues on for us,” Ward said. “We make sure that they have what they need from us. Then through the prosecution process, we make sure that the court has all the documentation from us that they need in order to prosecute this person.”

False or not, Ward says the department and other local officials take every threat seriously.

“We work very closely with the school systems to make sure that they have proper coverage, that if we need more officers to come in, we bring more officers in,” Ward said. “That way there’s a big presence at the school, that way the school feels more comfortable with it.”

As far as punishment for the threats, Ward says there are multiple determining factors at play.

“It depends on the court because the juvenile process is a little bit different. So they could go to juvenile detention, they could pay a fine,” Ward said. “Certainly they’re going to be suspended from school, but obviously, that’s up to the school as well. So the penalties vary from case to case and depending on the severity.”

Ward and other state officials ask students, parents, and school staff to report any perceived school threat to the Kentucky Safe Schools Tipline.

