Community partners launch new Light Up BGKY holiday tradition

Light Up BGKY
Light Up BGKY(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley and Mason Fletcher
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new Light Up BGKY has been launched bringing a weeklong holiday event, and a corresponding website is also live.

The events will be from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

Events included in the weeklong Light Up BGKY series is listed below:

  • Monday, Nov. 27: Kickoff ribbon-cutting ceremony at WKU’s Cherry Hall with President Caboni and Big Red, courtesy of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce
  • Tuesday, Nov. 28: Med Center Health’s Make the Season Bright at the Hospitality House
  • Wednesday, Nov. 29: Christmas Marketplace at Riverview at Hobson Grove Historic House Museum Movies at the Capitol: It’s a Wonderful Toy Drive
  • Thursday, Nov. 30: Light Up the Depot at the Historic RailPark Storytime in the Snow Dome at SoKY Ice Rink with Warren County Public Library
  • Friday, Dec. 1: Christmas on College Street at City Hall Warren County Courthouse Open House Storytime Meet and Greet with The Grinch at The Capitol Theatre Downtown BGKY Lights Up at Fountain and Circus Squares, SoKY Ice Rink, and SKyPAC Unseen Bowling Green holiday tours launch Mistletoe Market at SoKY Marketplace’s Historic Venue on 7th
  • Saturday, Dec. 2: Bowling Green/Warren County Jaycees Christmas Parade Mistletoe Market at SoKY Marketplace’s Historic Venue on 7th
  • Sunday, Dec. 3: Ice sculpting weekend at The Reindeer Farm and SoKY Ice Rink Locals and visitors ask where they can see holiday lights for the season.

Find out more about each light up event at lightupbgky.org or follow @lightupbgky on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

