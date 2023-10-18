Crime Stoppers: BGPD and WCSO looking for suspects breaking into cars

South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week(South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police and the Warren County Sheriff’s Officer believe they are after the same people responsible for breaking into cars.

On Oct. 17, around 3 a.m., video surveillance showed a dark-colored sedan with no headlights on, approaching a residence on Hightower Court.

Officers say three white males got out of the car and stole items.

Additionally, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department is investigating several similar thefts from vehicles that occurred that same morning.

Authorities believe the thefts are related.

If you know anything about these men or the thefts from the cars, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE,.

Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

