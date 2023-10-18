Elkton police searching for missing woman

By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Elkton Police Department is currently investigating a missing person case.

According to Elkton Police, they are searching for Silvana Mendoza-Juarez, 18, was last seen and spoke with family members on July 5th, 2023 in the Hopkinsville area.

Silvana is believed to have went to the Glasgow area and from there possibly the Monroe County area.

The Elkton Police Department is currently following up on information and working with other agencies to attempt to locate Silvana.

If you or anyone you know has any information on Silvana’s whereabouts, please contact the Elkton Police Department and ask to speak with Captain Jakop Smith at 270-265-9879 ext. 204 or 270-265-2501.

Silvana Mendoza-Juarez is described as :

DOB: 05/15/2005

Height: 5′2

Weight: Approximately 220 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown with blonde highlights

