Glasgow Police investigating officer-involved collision

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Glasgow Police Department, a police officer was involved in a vehicle collision on Monday, Oct. 16.

The officer, who has yet to be identified, was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital for further evaluation of their injuries.

They were released shortly after their arrival.

The other people involved in the car wreck refused to be transported by EMS to the hospital, rather they were taken later by a private vehicle, according to GPD.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Glasgow Police Department.

