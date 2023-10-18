Glasgow Police investigating officer-involved collision

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Glasgow Police Department, a police officer was involved in a vehicle collision on Monday, Oct. 16.

The officer, who has yet to be identified, was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital for further evaluation of their injuries.

They were released shortly after their arrival.

The other people involved in the car wreck refused to be transported by EMS to the hospital, rather they were taken later by a private vehicle, according to GPD.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Glasgow Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize this suspect, call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.
Bowling Green Police investigating Dollar General store robbery
The preliminary investigation indicates that there were two vehicles involved in the collision...
KSP investigating injury collision on I-65 north that has left 1 injured
Bowling Green Fire Department respond to trailer fire on Blue Level Road
Truck, trailer catch fire on Blue Level Road
According to police, back on Sept. 28 Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives...
Scottsville man arrested after child porn, meth found in residence
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

This week’s JA People of Action is Cassie Lain
This week’s JA People of Action is Cassie Lain
This week’s JA People of Action is Cassie Lain
This week’s JA People of Action is Cassie Lain
HVILLE BURGLARY ASSIST
The Hopkinsville Police Department is asking for assistance in finding a robbery suspect
K9 BODY ARMOR
The Scottsville Police Department's K-9 Officer will be getting some donated body armor
CC PAWS AND CLAWS
The Christian County Sheriff's Office will be holding a "Paws and Claws" adoption event