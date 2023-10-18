Gov. Beshear proclaims October ‘Domestic Violence Awareness Month’

(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear recognized this month on the state level.

“I’m gonna keep fighting for the inches that become the feet, that becomes the miles of progress until we build that goal of a safe Kentucky for absolutely everyone,” said Gov. Beshear.

To further that goal, Gov. Beshear signed a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the Commonwealth.

“It takes us all being fully committed and getting others committed to build a world where that next generation doesn’t face that reality,” he added.

For those who work in this field, like GreenHouse17 Executive Director Darlene Thomas, she said steps like this are helping to get information to those who need it.

“You know, when I first started this work, the average age of the person I served was 45 to 54, and today it’s about 25 to 32, so we know it’s having an impact,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she hopes events like this shine a light on the stories of the survivors and victims of domestic violence or intimate partner violence.

“Intimate partner violence is hard, but there’s a really dark side of fear of what can happen, and so that’s where we need to bring light to; to bring light to survivors so they know there’s choices and options,” Thomas said.

At Wednesday’s proclamation signing, Beshear also announced that Kentucky is receiving $2.5 million in U.S. Department of Justice grant funding.

This money will assist law enforcement in bringing justice to victims of sexual assault.

