Hopkinsville man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for illegally possessing handguns

Penman arrested in Logan County May 17, 2022.
Penman arrested in Logan County May 17, 2022.(Logan County Detention Center)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hopkinsville man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years and 1 month in prison for illegally possessing a handgun on two separate occasions.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division, Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. of the Kentucky State Police, and Sheriff Tracy White of the Todd County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement.

According to court documents, Marquez Penman, 30, was sentenced to 10 years and 1 month in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

On May 17, 2022, in Logan County, Penman possessed a Taurus handgun.

Nine days later, on May 26, 2022, in Todd County, Penman possessed a Ruger handgun.

Penman was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had previously been convicted of two separate felony offenses.

On October 7, 2015, in Christian Circuit Court, Penman was convicted of two counts of first-degree robbery.

On August 1, 2012, in Christian Circuit Court, Penman was convicted of second-degree robbery.

There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the ATF Bowling Green Field Office, the Kentucky State Police, and the Todd County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II, of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office, prosecuted this case.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you recognize this suspect, call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.
Bowling Green Police investigating Dollar General store robbery
Search underway for Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, organized crime
Kentucky man wanted for human trafficking, child pornography arrested
Bowling Green police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after fatal accident on Louisville Road
Scottsville Police Department
Allen County officials say Monday threat to schools unfounded
Bowling Green Fire Department respond to trailer fire on Blue Level Road
Truck, trailer catch fire on Blue Level Road

Latest News

A couple of deputies were sent to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.
Jail deputies help extinguish small fire at Warren County jail
The Franklin City Commission held a meeting to pass a motion to add 24/7 staff members to the...
Simpson County passes motion to add staff to fire department
The preliminary investigation indicates that there were two vehicles involved in the collision...
KSP investigating injury collision on I-65 north that left at least 1 injured
Home prices will be set at 80 percent of market rent value.
Franklin breaks ground on affordable housing community named for Mayor Larry Dixon