Jail deputies help extinguish small fire at Warren County jail

A couple of deputies were sent to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials responded to a small fire at the Warren County Jail Tuesday night.

The fire began in the venting system of one of their commercial dryers in the main laundry room.

According to the jail, staff acted swiftly and put the fire out with several fire extinguishers prior to the fire department arriving on scene.

There were no inmates present in the laundry room at the time of the fire.

The jail says they evacuated some housing areas out of an abundance of caution.

All inmates near the area were evaluated by medical staff.

No inmates were injured.

A couple of jail deputies were sent to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

