Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars

Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - When you need a project done at your house that requires bigger tools or more help, you would probably call in a contractor.

One man in Muhlenberg County claims he did that, but was left with a bigger mess than he started with.

Michael and Cindy Bellwood have had a dream to build a sun room and three car garage for almost 15 years.

They finally started to make it come true in 2020 when they hired a contractor.

James Lovins with Precision Masonry.

“I don’t really understand how they can let this guy get by with it,” Michael said.

He says he paid Lovins to pour concrete at his house.

After finding cracks in it, Michael says he asked him to come back and fix it.

“He finally agreed on coming back and replacing everything he messed up,” Michael said.

Once he did, Michael claims he tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.

“When you come back and tear up a man’s property or a home’s property, you should be liable for it,” he said.

When we reached out to Lovins, he said to talk to his attorney.

When we reached out to his attorney, he said he didn’t comment on his clients’ legal matters.

According to the Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction, Precision Masonry has an inactive business license.

However, according to Michael and Cindy, you don’t need any license to pour concrete in Muhlenberg Co.

“I know that he’s back pouring concrete,” Michael said.

Leaving them without $46,000.

Michael says Lovins’ attorney offered to settle for $25,000.

Not only does that not cover the money he lost, but he says it doesn’t even make a dent in what it would cost to pay to fix the mess -- $81,000.

It’s not their first time going through this either.

“We’ve fired a man from Evansville before. When we paid for the materials, that man ran off to Florida,” Cindy said.

After living the nightmare twice now, they hope to prevent it from happening to someone else.

Michael says local law enforcement and his attorney have told him there’s nothing more he can do.

So for now, they’re left to foot the bill to fix it.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The preliminary investigation indicates that there were two vehicles involved in the collision...
UPDATE: One dead after wreck on I-65 north
If you recognize this suspect, call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.
Bowling Green Police investigating Dollar General store robbery
Accident
Glasgow Police investigating officer-involved collision
Bowling Green Fire Department respond to trailer fire on Blue Level Road
Truck, trailer catch fire on Blue Level Road
According to police, back on Sept. 28 Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives...
Scottsville man arrested after child porn, meth found in residence

Latest News

Detectives were investigating Nathan Mitchell for distributing meth to Allen and multiple...
Allen County man arrested on multiple drug charges
Ronnie Ward, Public Information Officer for the Bowling Green Police, says he believes social...
Bowling Green Police comment on recent false threats of violence against area schools
BGPD AND WCSO are looking for the same suspects who have broken into several cars.
Crime Stoppers: BGPD and WCSO looking for suspects breaking into cars
Police say it happened on Oct. 8.
Hopkinsville police looking for person and vehicle behind Sportsplex burglary
They say she has been missing since October 8.
Madisonville police asking for help in search for missing woman