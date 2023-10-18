Thunderstorms expected Thursday

By Davis Wells
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures tonight will be cool with skies turning cloudy. Our next weather system moves in Thursday morning with two rounds of rain.

The first round will move in on your way out the door for work or school. Scattered showers with the first wave are expected. Once the first wave passes, sunshine with some clouds is likely for most before our second round moves in Thursday evening into the Thursday night.

FutureMax 8am Thursday
FutureMax 8am Thursday(Davis Wells)

The second round will have some heavier showers with even a rumble of thunder possible, however, there is no severe threat.

FutureMax 7:30pm Thursday
FutureMax 7:30pm Thursday(Davis Wells)

Scattered showers are possible overnight into Friday before moving out Friday afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies for the day.

Weather conditions this weekend will be a great time to get out and enjoy some of the area Fall activities with temperatures in the upper 60s even approaching 70, including plenty of sunshine!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The preliminary investigation indicates that there were two vehicles involved in the collision...
UPDATE: One dead after wreck on I-65 north
If you recognize this suspect, call 270-393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.
Bowling Green Police investigating Dollar General store robbery
Bowling Green Fire Department respond to trailer fire on Blue Level Road
Truck, trailer catch fire on Blue Level Road
Accident
Glasgow Police investigating officer-involved collision
According to police, back on Sept. 28 Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives...
Scottsville man arrested after child porn, meth found in residence

Latest News

A beautiful Wednesday!
A beautiful Wednesday!
A beautiful Wednesday!
A beautiful Wednesday!
Sunshine will get highs in the 70s by the middle of the week.
More sunshine on Wednesday
Temperatures turn warmer on Wednesday, but clouds and showers increase on Thursday into...
More sunshine Wednesday