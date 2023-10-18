Thunderstorms expected Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures tonight will be cool with skies turning cloudy. Our next weather system moves in Thursday morning with two rounds of rain.

The first round will move in on your way out the door for work or school. Scattered showers with the first wave are expected. Once the first wave passes, sunshine with some clouds is likely for most before our second round moves in Thursday evening into the Thursday night.

FutureMax 8am Thursday (Davis Wells)

The second round will have some heavier showers with even a rumble of thunder possible, however, there is no severe threat.

FutureMax 7:30pm Thursday (Davis Wells)

Scattered showers are possible overnight into Friday before moving out Friday afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies for the day.

Weather conditions this weekend will be a great time to get out and enjoy some of the area Fall activities with temperatures in the upper 60s even approaching 70, including plenty of sunshine!

