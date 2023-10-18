Spartans fall in PK’s to Daviess County in opening round of the 2023 Boys Soccer State Tournament

South Warren falls to Daviess County 2-1
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a hard fought postseason run, the South Warren Boys Soccer Team fell in the first round of the 2023 KHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament to Daviess County 2-1 in a game that was decided by penalty kicks with the Panthers winning the PK’s 3-2.

Both teams had multiple chances to get on the scoreboard in the first half, but it wasn’t until near halftime where somebody struck first. Spartans midfielder Liam Thang crossed the ball to the middle of the field, it bounced off a couple players before senior captain Leo Kogestu flew in to score the first goal of the game.

In the 49th minute, the Panthers got on the board with a crazy free kick that led to a Taylor Hoak goal to tie the game up.

Neither team could find the back of the net for the rest of regulation and overtime so it went to penalty kicks where Daviess County pulled it out winning 3-2.

The Spartans finish the season with an 18-4-2 record.

