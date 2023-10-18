Speakers discuss medical cannabis legislation and future in Kentucky at CannaHealth Symposium at WKU

Back in March, Governor Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 47 into law, legalizing the use of non-smoking medical cannabis for those with qualifying conditions in Kentucky beginning January 2025.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Medical cannabis advocates and enthusiasts gathered from across the commonwealth at Grise Hall at Western Kentucky University Tuesday evening to discuss legislation and the future of medical cannabis in the commonwealth.

Back in March, Governor Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 47 into law, legalizing the use of non-smoking medical cannabis for those with qualifying conditions in Kentucky beginning January 2025.

The bill will help patients with conditions like PTSD, chronic pain, and cancer, though advocates for medical cannabis say that’s not enough.

“I think there should be more qualifying conditions or no qualifying conditions at all,” said Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis Co-Founder Julie Cantwell. “If we’re going to call it medicine, if it’s going to be medical, then it should be between doctor and patient.”

Matthew Bratcher, Executive Director for cannabis policy reform group Kentucky NORML, says the bill still has balls in the air for the future of medical cannabis but he’s optimistic.

“I think as far as the industry is concerned, knowing how the fees are going to roll out is going to be important, knowing how many licenses they’re gonna roll out,” Bratcher said. “I think a lot of people are really interested in how that’s going to be but as of now, I think the future’s looking bright. Frankfort’s very excited about getting this addressed and getting the program on the road.”

Even then there’s still the stigma surrounding cannabis, which Cantwell says is outdated.

“I believe that alcohol is a gateway drug. I believe that sugar is a gateway drug. Cannabis, I do not believe is a gateway drug because you have this endocannabinoid system and your body needs it,” Cantwell said. “I would like for people to understand that it’s really an amazing plant and it’s all over the place.

For those looking at medicinal cannabis as an option both Bratcher and Cantwell advised finding a local dispensary and talking with the budtender about what may work best for you.

