TBI: Two children, ages 10 and 4, dead in Millersville fire

Two children died in a house fire early Wednesday morning.
By Amanda Hara and Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning house fire killed two children in Millersville Wednesday, according to the White House Community Fire Chief, Joe Williams.

Williams said the two children and one of their parents were inside the home at the time of the fire. The parent was able to make it out, but the children were not, according to Williams.

The children were identified as Braiden Myers, 10, and Bellamy Myers, 4.

Robertson and Sumner County fire crews responded to the 100 block of Flat Ridge Road near Highway 31 West after receiving a call around 1:15 a.m.

Around 2:15 a.m., the fire was out, and crews searched the home for other possible victims. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) was called in to help investigate.

Williams added that TBI is investigating the scene with a special K9 Honey.

TBI said the initial report came in from Millersville, but TBI said their GPS identifies the area as Goodlettsville.

