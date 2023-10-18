This week’s JA People of Action is Cassie Lain

This week’s JA People of Action is Cassie Lain, Commercial Lines Account Manager for Lawton Insurance. Cassie has been a JA volunteer for three years, and will be supporting Holly Fields’ first grade class at Dishman McGinnis this fall. When asked about her favorite part of Junior Achievement, Cassie replied, “Seeing the students get excited and eager to learn and participate!”. Her classroom experience as a volunteer has been very rewarding. “During my first year as a JA volunteer, I took on a role with a ‘JA in a Day’ at Natcher Elementary. During my last hour of the day, a student came up to me and said - ‘I want to grow up and become a JA volunteer just like you!’”. Cassie continued, “It absolutely warms my heart and reminds me that I made a difference that day. WE as Junior Achievement volunteers are truly making a difference in these children’s lives!”. In addition to her community service with Junior Achievement, Cassie is also a member of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club. Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky recognizes Cassie’s dedication as a volunteer and is thankful for her yearly support in the classroom.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

