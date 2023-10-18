Western Kentucky Distilling Co. celebrates grand opening for new Ohio County facility

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Western Kentucky Distilling Co. on Wednesday on the grand opening of the company’s new $30 million, state-of-the-art distillery in Beaver Dam, creating 35 full-time, Kentucky jobs.

“Coming off what was a historic year for Kentucky bourbon in 2022, seeing these announced projects and investments become operational and begin production is an incredible step for the commonwealth,” said Beshear. “Today’s grand opening marks yet another step forward for Kentucky’s signature bourbon and spirits industry and will continue to provide incredible job opportunities for the Western Kentucky region. Congratulations to Western Kentucky Distilling’s leadership on this exciting next step.”

“Kentucky’s bourbon industry continues to thrive, and we are thrilled to see Western Kentucky Distilling Co.’s new operation come to fruition,” said Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier, who attended Wednesday’s grand opening. “This new project will expand one of Kentucky’s most sought-after industries, bringing bourbon and additional revenue to the Western Kentucky region.”

The new distillery operation – the first official distillery in Ohio County since Prohibition – is located at 1880 Old Liberty Church Road in Beaver Dam, in the Bluegrass Crossings Business Center.

The 25,000-square-foot distillery on 80 acres features 15 warehouses adding an additional 300,000 square feet.

It will have the capacity to distill over 50,000 barrels per year and store 250,000 barrels.

The distillery has already brought 25 jobs to the region, with 35 total full-time jobs to be created as production increases.

“It’s a proud moment for our team at Western Kentucky Distilling Co. as we open the doors and start making Kentucky bourbon and rye whiskey within our walls,” said Western Kentucky Distilling Co. COO and Master Distiller Jacob Call. “Kentucky whiskey has a rich history in our state, and it’s an honor for our distillery to become part of that legacy. As the first official distillery in Ohio County since Prohibition, we’re excited to be part of the community and bring jobs to the region.”

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located in Beaver Dam.

The distillery opened in 2023 as the first official distillery in Ohio County since Prohibition and is under the leadership of Call, an eighth-generation distiller and Kentuckian, and President J.D. Edwards.

From purchasing all cooking, fermenting and distilling equipment in Kentucky, including a Vendome 36-inch copper still, to plans to use all locally grown Kentucky corn, the team is proud to support the local community and the commonwealth.

Ohio County Fiscal Court Judge/Executive David Johnston said he is excited to see the company operational and making an impact in the community.

“We are happy to have this new industry in our county and in the Bluegrass Crossings Business Centre. This business will help to strengthen our economy and provide good-paying jobs,” he said. “We are pleased to welcome them to our community.”

For more information on Western Kentucky Distilling Co., visit wkydistilling.com.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.