74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine died Tuesday morning after a farm equipment accident at his home.

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.

They said 74-year-old Michael Evans died at the scene.

He was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The preliminary investigation indicates that there were two vehicles involved in the collision...
UPDATE: One dead after wreck on I-65 north
Accident
Glasgow Police investigating officer-involved collision
31W Southbound traffic is being diverted to Glasgow at the 5 Star until the roadway is cleared.
Portion of Louisville Rd closed due to injury accident, pedestrian flown from scene
Many of the species were last seen in the 1970's and 1980's, though some sightings date back to...
Two species formerly found in the Green River officially declared extinct
NTSB issues preliminary report on Ohio Co. plane crash
NTSB issues preliminary report on Ohio Co. plane crash

Latest News

FILE - A passenger disembarks from a ferry arriving from Peaks Island, Feb. 4, 2023, in...
Federal forecasters predict warm, wet US winter but less snow because of El Nino, climate change
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer