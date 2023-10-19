Allen County man arrested on multiple drug charges

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Oct. 17, detectives with the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on East Noe Road in Allen County.

Detectives were investigating Nathan Mitchell for distributing meth to Allen and multiple counties.

During the search, detectives found 236 grams of suspected crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of money.

Mitchell was arrested and transported to the Allen County Detention Center where he was given a $3,000 cash bond.

He was charged with 1st degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2nd offense.

He was released on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

