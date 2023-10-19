Full weekend of events planned for Bowling Green’s 6th Pride festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s Pride festival will return to Circus Square Park this weekend, celebrating the ongoing fight for equality for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The festival is set in October rather than June, like many other Pride festivals across the country. Area advocates and drag performers say this is likely due to October being LGBTQIA+ History Month, and due to larger cities in the surrounding area all hosting their festivals in the summer.

“So, a lot of times, all of the Pride festivals occur in June in larger cities, so we’re competing with Nashville, Louisville, (and) other bigger cities surrounding. I think October opens up more opportunities for weekends that are available. As we all know in the south, it’s much cooler in October, so, I think that allows us to have a better, more enjoyable experience when having Pride in October,” said Rita Room, a drag queen and show director at Landon’s Sugar Shack.

As a performer, show director, and member of the queer community, Rita Room has been on the front lines of the struggle for equality. While Pride is a celebration, it is also an opportunity for education and advocacy for the continued fight against bigotry and ignorance.

“I think personally, for me, it’s one of those things where if you don’t continue to learn and educate yourself and others, then the past is always set to repeat itself,” Room said. “Regression has occurred, but it has definitely fueled us and made us louder. I think that’s the reason that Pride has to continue, is just to continue to educate ourselves, educate others, show that we’re here and we’re not going anywhere and that we’re growing stronger and stronger by the day and by the year. You can see that with any Pride festival you go to, every year it gets bigger, it never really gets smaller.”

Through drag, Room and fellow show producer, James O’Neil, or Serenity Sweets, performers are able to showcase their most authentic selves. That individuality lies at the core of Pride’s message.

“That’s just the part of me that I’ve always wanted to express, that little feminine piece of me that I have inside,” Room said.

The festival extends beyond the weekend, with drag BINGO planned at Landon’s Sugar Shack tonight, hosted by India Divine. Friday, Landon’s hosts a Pride kick-off event, hosted by Bitter Betty beginning at 5 p.m. and featuring performers from across southern Kentucky.

On Saturday, Bowling Green’s Pride festival begins at 12 p.m. and will continue until 5 p.m., though there are further celebrations across the city that will run into the night.

“On Saturday, Pride starts at 12:00, we open at 12 as well to be able to provide food and beverages to those that are interested in coming in the area,” said O’Neil. “Fusion has a show on Saturday as well, it starts at 10, and ours starts at 11, so you’re able to make both as well. There are 15 performers from around the area, and it’s all types of genres of drag, there’s no cover and it is 18+.”

Landon’s will also host a drag brunch beginning on Sunday at 12 p.m.

A full list of Bowling Green Pride events can be found on Landon’s Sugar Shack Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.